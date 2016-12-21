autoevolution

Slippery Riverbank Road Failed Rescue Attempt Is Funnier Than It Should Be

 
21 Dec 2016, 21:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A black SUV - looks like a previous-gen Honda CR-V, but the video quality is too bad to tell for sure - is stranded on the edge of a very slippery road right on the bank of a river (possibly a man-made lake next to a dam).
The vehicle is hanging for dear life with one of the rear wheels up in the air and no chance of making it out of there without some help. This help could have come in two ways: somebody pulling the SUV out of there or the sun drying the mud and allowing the car to get out of there on its own, with traction restored.

Well, the time difference between the two would be considerable, so it appears as they resorted to the former. Of course, they now regret it, but at the time is sounded like the better option of the two.

Exactly how did the Honda (we'll go with it being a CR-V) end up there si beyond us. Was it a case of "I have a 4x4 car, so I can go anywhere I please. Hey, would you like me to show you something cool?" or simply another one of those instances when the satnav trolls its users and tells them to make a left turn off the edge of a cliff?

Sadly, the video does not come with a backstory, just like we would have liked to know whether the driver - and the eventual passengers - were still in the vehicle. Because if they were, it means we're terrible, terrible people.

Seeing that roll back truck coming down the slope and losing control... we just lost it ourselves and burst in laughter. The Chinese woman's commentary didn't help with our attempts to regain composure either. The sight of that Honda falling down the concrete bank, however, did. That was nasty.

Too bad they didn't stick around for the second rescue attempt. If they kept that up, that lake would soon be turned intro the world's first water-filled scrapyard.

failed rescue attempt rescue attempt China honda cr-v slippery fail
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78