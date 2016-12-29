autoevolution

Skype for Business Introduced to Volvo 90 Series Models

 
29 Dec 2016, 12:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Essentially an enterprise software designed to replace both Windows Messenger and Lync, Skype for Business is exactly that: a tool for big and small businesses. Volvo, for whatever reason, had the idea to get Skype for Business to work with the Sensus Connect infotainment system of 90 Series nameplates.
Is it me or is that one of the most useless things one could have in a car? What is the purpose of integrating Skype for Business in the car, even though any phone out there can run Skype for Business? Ask yourself these two seemingly simple questions, knowing that a phone connects to a car’s infotainment system via Bluetooth for hands-free calls and other whatnots.

Volvo, for its part, tries to convice us that phones running Skype for Business are yesterday’s news. “We’ve all been there. Sitting in the car trying to join a conference call. You either fumble with or drop your phone while trying to connect or you forget the long pin code to join,” said Anders Tylman-Mikiewicz, vice president of consumer connectivity services at Volvo.

“It’s not the best way to start an important call in the car. On top of all that your attention is not where it should be – on the road," he concluded. I’m sorry but I’m not buying that PR talk. As a marketing trick for those people millennials refer to as workaholics, though, Volvo might have hit gold.

Ericsson, meanwhile, is the company that provides the cloud-based solutions needed by Volvo to lure suit-wearing young professionals into a 90 Series model. As in-car communication evolves, the cloud is believed to be the best solution to making life easier for people who are always on the move. Or people who can't draw a line between their professional and personal lives.

If I may add, seeing the car transform into a mobile office is something I, and probably most drivers out there, don’t really fancy. But if this is the way forward and what the people want, we can’t say no, can’t we?

Volvo Skype Volvo XC90 technology volvo s90 luxury Volvo V90
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74