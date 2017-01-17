autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Skoda Might Get A Smaller SUV In Its Range, It Will Be Based On VW T-Cross

 
17 Jan 2017
Volkswagen will launch the T-Roc in Europe in the last quarter of this year. The American market will also get it, but in the first part of 2018, as a move in the company’s strategy to focus more on SUVs and crossovers instead of diesel engines.
The T-Roc is expected to be followed by something called T-Cross. The latter is also a crossover, and it will likely not have the drop top that was featured on the T-Cross Breeze Concept.

Volkswagen cannot afford to risk that much by offering a convertible SUV in a segment with small profit margins, but it will develop an SUV that is smaller than the Tiguan and with a coupe-styled exterior.

Both the T-Roc and the T-Cross models are based on the modular platform employed by many cars in the Volkswagen Group, the MQB. The said solution comes in many variants, which allow it to be suitable for both 4Motion all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive configurations, while also offering different body styles and sizes to the mix.

Volkswagen’s new strategy with crossovers will not be destined for the main brand, but it will also be applied to the company’s subsidiaries. SEAT has already confirmed it will launch a crossover based on the Ibiza, which will be named Arona. The Spanish brand will not be the only one to receive the said model, as the Czechs at Skoda are expected to have a personalized version.

In the case of Skoda, the new crossover would be launched in late 2018 if it gets approved by the company’s leaders. The release date is about one year after the next Yeti is scheduled for launch, which is set to happen before the end of 2017.

The resulting crossover would be smaller than the Yeti, but will have an exterior design that borrows styling cues from coupe models. It is expected to maintain a five-door configuration, which is essential to Skoda’s focus on practicality. The new crossover planned for Skoda has yet to receive a name.
