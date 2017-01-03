autoevolution

Skoda Celebrates 2 Million Cars Produced at Kvasiny Plant

 
3 Jan 2017, 18:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Before the end of 2016, Skoda produced its 19th millionth car in the form of a white Fabia. Following in the footsteps of that magnificent milestone, the Czech automaker owned by the Volkswagen Group is much obliged to announce another milestone.
Even though its biggest manufacturing facility is located in Mlada Boleslav, the municipality of Kvasiny is a very important place for the Skoda brand. Here, the Czech automaker produces models that include the Yeti, Superb, Kodiaq, and the SEAT take on the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Ateca.

The production milestone Skoda wants you to know about is pretty straightforward: the historical plant of Kvasiny in the Czech Republic recently built its 2nd millionth car in the form of a white Kodiaq. As SUVs get more popular in the EU, the Kodiaq fits in this picture like a hand in glove.

“Kvasiny is a state-of-the-art production facility with a great tradition and an outstanding team,” explains Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda’s board member for production and logistics. “The site’s annual production volume will continue to increase over the coming years. To this end, we will be investing heavily into the location, expanding Kvasiny into a competence center for the production of SUV vehicles among other things.” By other things, Oeljeklaus refers to a plug-in hybrid version of the Kodiaq and a similarly eco-friendly Superb.

The craze for electrification is not a new subject for the Volkswagen Group. In the aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal, plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electric vehicles are the German company’s biggest focus points for the coming years. Audi, for its part, plans to up the ante with the Q8, whereas Porsche is certain to offer the next-generation Cayenne as a plug-in hybrid.

In related news, Skoda is pondering about a new model. Word has it the brand has to choose between a four-door coupe and an SUV with the allure of a coupe. If I were to bet my two cents on one of those two, I’d say it’s the coupe-styled SUV that will see the light of day as a production model.
Skoda Kvasiny Skoda Kodiaq milestone production
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65