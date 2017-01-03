Skoda Celebrates 2 Million Cars Produced at Kvasiny Plant

Before the end of 2016, Skoda produced its 19th millionth car
in the form of a white Fabia. Following in the footsteps of that magnificent milestone, the Czech automaker owned by the Volkswagen Group is much obliged to announce another milestone.
Even though its biggest manufacturing facility is located in Mlada Boleslav, the municipality of Kvasiny
is a very important place for the Skoda brand. Here, the Czech automaker produces models that include the Yeti, Superb, Kodiaq, and the SEAT take on the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Ateca.
The production milestone Skoda wants you to know about is pretty straightforward: the historical plant of Kvasiny in the Czech Republic recently built its 2nd millionth car in the form of a white Kodiaq. As SUVs get more popular in the EU, the Kodiaq
fits in this picture like a hand in glove.
“Kvasiny is a state-of-the-art production facility with a great tradition and an outstanding team,”
explains Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda’s board member for production and logistics. “The site’s annual production volume will continue to increase over the coming years. To this end, we will be investing heavily into the location, expanding Kvasiny into a competence center for the production of SUV vehicles among other things.”
By other things, Oeljeklaus refers to a plug-in hybrid version
of the Kodiaq and a similarly eco-friendly Superb.
The craze for electrification is not a new subject for the Volkswagen
Group. In the aftermath of the Dieselgate scandal, plug-in hybrids and battery-powered electric vehicles are the German company’s biggest focus points for the coming years. Audi, for its part, plans to up the ante with the Q8, whereas Porsche is certain to offer the next-generation Cayenne as a plug-in hybrid.
In related news, Skoda is pondering about a new model. Word has it the brand has to choose between a four-door coupe and an SUV
with the allure of a coupe. If I were to bet my two cents on one of those two, I’d say it’s the coupe-styled SUV
that will see the light of day as a production model.