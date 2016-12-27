Shmee150 Shows The Daily Driver Side of Gold-Trimmed Koenigsegg Agera RS Naraya

Back in August, we talked
about the Koenigsegg Agera RS Naraya and its gold leaf details and we're now back on the topic for a little YouTube supercar/hypercar game.
The adventure, which is delivered by vlogger Shmee150 involves the three videos at the bottom of the page and we'll start by dropping the idea behind it.
One week ago, Pasin Lathouras, the Thai owner of the Naraya, took delivery of his K machine, with Shmee using his McLaren 675LT Spider to attend the event.
Well, now that Shmee needed to visit the Aston Martin
factory, as he is preparing to take delivery of his Vantage GT8, Pasin... returned the favor by giving the YT man a shotgun ride to the Gaydon production site in his Agera RS. While the first clip below shows us this experience, the second brings back memories from the McLaren trip mentioned above. As for the third piece of footage, this is the most recent episode of Shmee's pre-delivery Aston Martin Vantage GT8 adventure.
Spending about 150 miles (that's 245 km) in the passenger seat of the 1,160 hp vehicle means Shmee can deliver plenty of daily driving impressions.
The Naraya is driven through London and, for one thing, the twin-turbo V8's voice is always involved in the conversation between the driver and his passenger.
As you can expect, the British nature of the drive is reinforced by a speed camera moment, one that makes all the power at the driver's disposal seem like an amusing proposal.
The speed demon you see here took 18 months to build, with the owner, whom some of you might know thanks to his name being used for a racing team, sharing tons of details on his Instagram account.
Perhaps the most impressive non-velocity details of the car is the gold leaf. Applied by Ettore "Blaster" Callegaro, an Italian craftsman, this part of the build took two weeks to complete - keep this in mind as you watch the Koenigsegg
get dirty in the video.