Shmee150 Asks If His Dad Should Buy a Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Yes, he should, and get rid of the Hyundai immediately. What kind of person has a Tucson and an Aston Martin sitting together?





But what's this got to do with the Merc? Well, Tim (that's his real name) got invited to the press launch of the GLC 43 Coupe, and he thought it was a perfect replacement for his dad's Hyundai. Most of his videos are about him buying a car, his friends owning it or selling the cars that he already has.



We couldn't agree with him more because in many areas it's a great crossover and a good Mercedes. The sloping roof only loses you about 50 liters of trunk space over the standard GLC. Plus, it looks a hell of a lot sleeker than the



The AMG in the real sense because its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 isn't made by hand. We saw how the SLC 43 suffered because of being down on power in a recent drag race. But in Britain, this is the only gas-powered



With 367 PS, it's not exactly what you'd call a compromise. Factor in the 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm and you understand why 0 to 60 happens in 4.8 seconds.



As the pictures show, there are significant changes to the front of the car, which now boasts an imposing grille, revised intakes, and slightly more masculine design. The lowered suspension helps accentuate the design of the AMG wheels. Around the back, the 43 gets sports exhaust and a subtle spoiler. I actually think this is the best looking Sports Activity Coupe right now.



If you watch the full review, you might notice how this isn't as savage as a real AMG. Sure, the engine is singing away, but Shmee isn't going very fast, and he mentions the suspension is soft. But that's perfect for a respectable gentleman with gray in his hair.



So anyway, you all know about Shmee150, one of the first supercar spotters in London who made a career out of car vlogging as well. Of course, his money doesn't come from YouTube, because nobody on the platform would be able to finance a collection like his, not even PewDiePie.But what's this got to do with the Merc? Well, Tim (that's his real name) got invited to the press launch of the GLC 43 Coupe, and he thought it was a perfect replacement for his dad's Hyundai. Most of his videos are about him buying a car, his friends owning it or selling the cars that he already has.We couldn't agree with him more because in many areas it's a great crossover and a good Mercedes. The sloping roof only loses you about 50 liters of trunk space over the standard GLC. Plus, it looks a hell of a lot sleeker than the BMW X4 , its main competitor.The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 isn't anin the real sense because its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 isn't made by hand. We saw how the SLC 43 suffered because of being down on power in a recent drag race. But in Britain, this is the only gas-powered GLC Coupe you can buy.With 367 PS, it's not exactly what you'd call a compromise. Factor in the 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm and you understand why 0 to 60 happens in 4.8 seconds.As the pictures show, there are significant changes to the front of the car, which now boasts an imposing grille, revised intakes, and slightly more masculine design. The lowered suspension helps accentuate the design of the AMG wheels. Around the back, the 43 gets sports exhaust and a subtle spoiler. I actually think this is the best looking Sports Activity Coupe right now.If you watch the full review, you might notice how this isn't as savage as a real AMG. Sure, the engine is singing away, but Shmee isn't going very fast, and he mentions the suspension is soft. But that's perfect for a respectable gentleman with gray in his hair.