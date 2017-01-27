autoevolution

Shaved Porsche 911 GT3 RS with BBS Wheels Has a Roll Cage That Looks Like a Maze

 
27 Jan 2017, 22:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Removing the rear wing of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS seems to be one of the strongest trends among owners of Rennsport models, with the Neunelfer seen here being the latest example of this.
You would imagine that anybody giving his or her RS a shave would steer clear of the track, but we want to set things straight here: SP Performance, the aftermarket developer that handled this car, explains the owner was actually looking for a more track-focused setup: "Our client wanted to make his car more aggressive and track oriented,"

Who knows? Maybe the driver of this RS gave his car its wing back after the photo shoot. Regardless, we'll move on to the BBS Monoblock wheels of the thing, which seems to make an awesome job at helping this 911 stand out, even among its kind. It's worth mentioning that, compared to the 102 lbs factory wheels, the aftermarket ones we have here are considerably lighter, tipping the scales at 47.5 lbs - the front rims comes in a 20x9.5-inch size, while the one in a back come in a 21x12.5-inch size. The finish adorning the rolling goodies? Platinum Silver.

This Zuffenhausen animal has also been gifted with a host of BBi Autosport goodies, starting with a StreetCup center section exhaust. You'll also be able to sample the newfound voice of the machine;s 4.0-liter flat-six, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Climbing aboard this aftertmarket-touched GT3 RS PDK, we find a BBi Autosport StreetCup roll cage, with the immersive-looking piece being finished in the same color as the car itself. We can say the same about the seat belt bar found inside the 911 (together with the cage, this creates the effect mentioned in the title), which was joined by a Schroth Racing Profi II GT3 harness. So no, this project is not all about as stance, as some might've expected.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche custom wheels custom exhaust
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86