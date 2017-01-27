Shaved Porsche 911 GT3 RS with BBS Wheels Has a Roll Cage That Looks Like a Maze

Removing the rear wing of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS seems to be one of the strongest trends among owners of Rennsport models, with the Neunelfer seen here being the latest example of this.





You would imagine that anybody giving his or her RS a shave would steer clear of the track, but we want to set things straight here: SP Performance, the aftermarket developer that handled this car, explains the owner was actually looking for a more track-focused setup: "Our client wanted to make his car more aggressive and track oriented,"Who knows? Maybe the driver of this RS gave his car its wing back after the photo shoot. Regardless, we'll move on to the BBS Monoblock wheels of the thing, which seems to make an awesome job at helping this 911 stand out, even among its kind. It's worth mentioning that, compared to the 102 lbs factory wheels, the aftermarket ones we have here are considerably lighter, tipping the scales at 47.5 lbs - the front rims comes in a 20x9.5-inch size, while the one in a back come in a 21x12.5-inch size. The finish adorning the rolling goodies? Platinum Silver.This Zuffenhausen animal has also been gifted with a host of BBi Autosport goodies, starting with a StreetCup center section exhaust. You'll also be able to sample the newfound voice of the machine;s 4.0-liter flat-six, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Climbing aboard this aftertmarket-touched GT3 RS PDK , we find a BBi Autosport StreetCup roll cage, with the immersive-looking piece being finished in the same color as the car itself. We can say the same about the seat belt bar found inside the 911 (together with the cage, this creates the effect mentioned in the title), which was joined by a Schroth Racing Profi II GT3 harness. So no, this project is not all about as stance, as some might've expected.