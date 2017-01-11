Shark Race-R Pro Helmet Gets Updated

Motorcycle helmet maker Shark
recently popped out a new press release about its 2017 Race-R Pro helmet range, claiming it offers the perfect blend of style, stability, and safety. Also, the company says the composite fiber helmet is designed through a reverse-engineering process, making it race ready for any rider.
According to Shark, the Race-R Pro has been developed from the most technical data of the human head for a universally precise fit. A wind tunnel
-tested Double Blade Racing Spoiler at the rear of the helmet minimizes unwanted cyclonic air flows while increasing stability even at speeds of 185 mph.
The comfort of the Race-R Pro helmet is unmatched, and the optical distortion-free shield should provide an impeccable field of vision. Hours of wind tunnel testing has yielded the company’s most efficient ventilation system with four air intakes and seven exhaust ports.
Shark’s Race-R Pro is the premier top of the line helmet. The lid comes standard with premium features typically offered for world class racers, blending style, strength, and safety into one. With four unique colors to choose from, riders are sure to stand out on and off the track in the SHARK Race-R Pro helmet.
The new helmet is already available at dealerships as well as online with prices starting at $649.99. Here’s a quick glance at all the Race-R Pro’s features:
- Carbon/Aramid Fiber for safety and weight
- ~4.5 dB(A) quieter than the standard Race-R Pro in wind tunnel testing
- Sharktooth-ready
- Shark Easy Fit glasses system offers wearers a comfort lining which has a pre-fitted system to accommodate all types of glasses
- Spoiler CFD
- Two shell sizes
- Double D chin strap
- Magnetic chin strap end
- Four anchor points for the main shield
- Variable density Shield: minimum thickness 3mm, maximum thickness 4.25mm, with new anti-scratch/anti-fog coating. Class 1 optical quality with no distortion
- Thermo shaped comfort lining
- Removable and washable antibacterial liner
- Cheek pads are interchangeable for custom fit
- Neck roll with neoprene sections for elasticity and water resistance
- Breath guard with new attachment system
- Chin curtain
- ECE 22.05 and DOT approved