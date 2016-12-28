autoevolution

Sexy Brunette Drives Z-Performance BMW M4 and Lamborghini Huracan

 
28 Dec 2016, 18:50 UTC ·
by
Are we too grown up to share a couple of videos where a hot brunette drives a BMW M4 and a V10 Lamborghini? No, of course not. Superficial as they might be, the shorts published by Z-Performance Wheels on YouTube are like late Christmas presents.
First, the girl. She goes by the name of Tanasoiu Larissa, and the Romanian media are calling her the "queen of Instagram," even though she only has 1,980 followers right now. It's a shame because she has all sorts of beautiful pictures with horses, cats and... lingerie. Maybe our article can give her a social media boost.

Unless we're mistaken, Santa's sexy helper is getting behind the wheel of a BMW M4 that's been wrapped and fitted with the RevoZport body kit. It's also got some fine LED tuning at the front.

It's ridiculously overpowering; I'll give you that. But Z-Performance is a brand new company that needs social media love as much as Larissa does. In case the long legs of the model or that heavy carbon fiber wind didn't get all your attention, you might have noticed that a Frequency Intelligent Exhaust system with carbon fiber tips has been installed. That will wake up your neighbor in a hurry!

As for the Huracan, this is the same copper-wrapped Lamborghini we saw at the 2016 Essen Motor Show. The fact that a brunette wearing nearly nothing gets in, revs the V10 and drives off into the distance only raises our respect for Z-Performance.

The LP610-4 has supposedly been fitted with a Stage 2 Zacoe body kit that consists of a front spoiler, side skirts, a diffuser and that massive rear wing. The stance has also been lowered, drawing attention to the ZP.FORGED 3 alloy wheels and the red brake calipers behind them.

Once again, the engine is given better pipes to breathe through, courtesy of Fi-Exhaust.



