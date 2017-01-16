autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Sena Puts Out New App To Connect Riders Everywhere

 
16 Jan 2017
I think talking while riding kind of spoils the fun and the overall experience, but if you’re the kind that gets bored without a chitchat, Sena just launched a new smartphone app specially created for motorcyclists that use the popular headsets.
Called the RideConnected, the new app will be available for free in both Apple’s and Google’s digital stores. It will allow riders to connect with more motorcyclists than ever before and they won’t be limited by distance.

Yes, you read that right. The distance between the riders won’t be a problem anymore. As long as you’re connected to WiFi or a mobile network, you may communicate over any distance with everyone you like.

Apart from that, the app will let you set up a personal profile and navigate through the features with ease, through a simple and intuitive interface. There is also the possibility to create teams and invite friends to create their own profile on the app through SMS, GPS or by providing them with your unique four-digit code.

Future users may also use the existing voice prompts of their Sena Bluetooth 4.1 headsets to operate the RideConnected app while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the bars.

If all this sounds amazing to you, Sena says this app is just the first of many future added benefits designed specifically for its customers. The company said it is always looking for ways to benefit its loyal community of riders, and improve upon communication and connectivity.

Apart from the standalone communication systems and ancillary equipment, you should know that Sena has its own carbon fiber Bluetooth enabled helmet that features Intelligent Noise-Control. The module analyzes sound information from an array of four networked microphones and adjusts in real time to phase out harmful helmet noise at higher speeds.
