Second Annual Women’s Motorcycle Show Kicks Off January 14

Ladies passionate of riding living in and around Los Angels have great reason to meet this weekend as the second annual Women's Motorcycle Show is ready to begin.





If you’re interested in attending, hurry up and add yourself to the



The lady bike show will take place on January 14th at the Lucky Wheels Garage in Los Angeles, with the doors getting open for the public at 7 p.m. The show celebrates six years of The MotoLady website, being hosted by its founder, Alicia Elfving.The Women's Motorcycle Show promotes the creative and groundbreaking work being done by women in the motorcycle industry, and there will be numerous custom motorcycles coming from all around California at the party. All being built by and for women, of course.Last year, the show gathered over 200 attendees and featured more than 15 custom motorcycles, including the MotoLady DualSporty Blondezilla bike, Battlestar Galactica actress Katee Sackhoff's Classified Moto bike, and the infamous Yuriko's SoCal Gloryhole Chopper.The meeting comes complete with bar, food, DJ, a motorcycle pinata, photo booth, show T-shirts and posters as well as an art gallery featuring pieces by Matt Allard of Inked Iron.To top it off, there will be a raffle with prizes from retailers such as Dainese, Alpinestars, Gerber Gear, and Tobacco Motorwear. There will also be a "People's Choice" award presented for the crowd-favorite motorcycle.If you're interested in attending, hurry up and add yourself to the event's list here . If you want to display your motorcycle, you should use the MotoLady contact page.Alicia Mariah Elfving created the MotoLady website to encourage current and aspiring women riders and replace the bad reputation the sport/hobby has racked up over the years with a positive sense of community. Those who appreciate women riders can find a massive amount of media there for daily distraction, education, and inspiration.