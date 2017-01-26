autoevolution

Scooter Rider Thinks He Is Invincible In Vietnam Traffic

 
Imagine your average traffic gets inverted, meaning there are more motorcycles and scooters than cars on the roads of a busy city. As a rider, you suddenly have to be looking out for more vehicles in your proximity since they are way smaller than cars, don’t form the same patterns and thus are less predictable.
If you lack imagination, just head down to Vietnam, and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Each day, a swarm of scooters and other small-displacement motorcycles heretically zoom around the city streets like tiny ant workers minding their whereabouts.

Pair this with the lack of safety equipment, and you’d think all riders would do whatever they can to be as predictable as possible to stay out of nasty situations. Well, not this dude here in the video.

The title says “It’s less scary than it looks” but I beg to differ. This rider is the definition of reckless and is nowhere near predictable. “What? Is there an intersection up ahead? Better swerve into the oncoming lane to get past these slower riders and near miss a bunch of scooters coming from the adjacent road.”

This guy doesn’t care at all for his or others’ safety. He even squeezes through a very narrow space between a bus and an incoming car just to get ahead. Actually, every encounter with another vehicle on the road is a near miss and if this was to happen in video games, he’d be well ahead on the score.

I just hope the guy is OK and isn’t riding like that every day. You can easily consider this video a “how not to ride” tutorial because you can get arrested for doing so in the U.S.

Stat safe guys! Wear your gear, make yourself visible and try to be as predictable as possible, especially when lane splitting.

