Santa Replaces Sleigh for Red Panamera Turbo Executive by Porsche Exclusive

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, Porsche decided to light our imagination up with an alternate means of transport for the white-bearded guy we refer to as Santa Claus. Instead of a sleigh and reindeer, Porsche suggests that a Panamera could do the job.
A product of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the Leipzig-born sports sedan is painted in Carmine Red. Another aesthetic enhancer comes in the form of the SportDesign package, which adds a small touch of high-gloss black paint.

Pitched as “lots of room for maneuver - and plenty of freedom to flourish,” the Porsche Exclusive personalization program for the Panamera caters to the needs of each and every customers. As far as the cabin is concerned, Santa’s new sleigh is a mix of black and red. Even the key fob is a two-tone affair.

There’s no telling how much this particular Porsche Exclusive job is worth, but there’s no denying it’s not cheap. Take, as a starting point, the car used as a canvas. It’s a 2017 Porsche Panamera in Turbo configuration and in Executive attire, a combo that will set back customers $161,050 including delivery.

The color, meanwhile, is a $3,300 option, whereas the black-and-silver wheels and carbon fiber floor mats up the ante even further. The SportDesign package is a mind-boggling $5,655, a ridiculous amount of dollar bills for a bit of paint on the grille and diffuser. In the most extreme of cases, options can ramp up the price of the Panamera Turbo Executive to $200,000 or so.

Things will get even crazier for the Panamera once the Turbo S is added to the range. Speaking of which, the model is slated to get a family-oriented body style in 2017. Currently referred to as the Sport Turismo, the Panamera wagon is sure to command a higher price than its sedan counterpart.

