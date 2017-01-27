Rumored Entry-Level Lamborghini Rendered as The Junior Supercar We All Need

Earlier this week, we discussed
the entry-level Lamborghini plot thickening, with Sant'Agata Bolognese's new head honcho, ex-Ferrari F1 Stephano Domenicali discussing the matter. Nevertheless, some of you could be skeptical about the final part of the title above.
So, why do we need a sub-Huracan model? We need to look no further than in Porsche's or McLaren's yard for an answer.
You see, such a junior supercar would play the understated card, a scheme the non-S 911 Turbo has been applying with success for quite a lot of time. Then there's the example set by the McLaren 570S. Despite being labeled as a Sports Series model and therefore sitting below Woking's Super Series animals, the 570 recently demonstrated it could put up a respectable fight
against a V10 hero like a Huracan.
The truth is that we don't really need 100 percent of the performance most supercars have to offer, at least not in everyday driving. And this is where machines such as the ones mentioned above, which blur the line between sportscars and supercars, come into play.
From the ease with which they play the daily driver role to their more affordable nature (this is a relative term), everything about these vehicles is made to help one loosen up and enjoy the resources that await under his or her right foot.
Since the Huracan
has already demonstrated that Lamborghinis no longer have to be associated with the white knuckles 100 percent of time, the gates for the kind of driving experience its little brother would provide are now open.
Until Lamborghini gets to analyse the sales numbers of the Urus and see if it can afford to build another velocity tool, we've brought along a rendering that gives us an idea on how such a machine would look like.
Delivered by pixel master X-Tomi
, this piece of digital art obviously borrows plenty of styling cues from the fresh Aventador S, albeit with a much softer overall appearance.