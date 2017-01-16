Rowen Ferrari 488 GTB Live Debut Looks As Crisp as Video Game Tuning

autoevolution
16 Jan 2017
The Ferrari 488 GTB is the catalyst for dreams. The mere association of its numbers immediately evokes the sound of an Italian V8 pushing the rear end out at over 100 miles per hour.
But its real purpose is to cement the reputation of its buyer for the next three or four years until the next best thing arrives. We hear Justin Bieber wants to sell his Liberty Walk 458, so we thought we'd give him the heads up on something that's much better.

We know the Rowen International body kit for the 488 was a head-turner ever since we presented the preview earlier this month. However, it's even better in person. The kit reminds me of the endless customization and immaculate graphics you get in some modern car games, only without the poor build quality.

All kinds of aero elements have been added at the front, including two separate spoilers and more black stabilizers than we'd want to count. Somehow, the kit adds to the charm of the Italian design without overpowering it, like German tuning tools do. Either that or we just fancy those drifting white wheels.

The stance is as ridiculous as you'd expect from a supercar presented at the Japanese equivalent of the SEMA Show. The tires sit right up against their fenders, allowing the blades on the side to do their aero thing in peace. However, we couldn't help but notice that the large air intakes behind the door have also been trimmed to match the rest of the car.

The rear is as in-your-face as everything else, with a diffuser that looks like it might work on a track and some small bits of downforce glued to the trunk. Black and white graphics have proven that a Ferrari doesn't have to be red to stir emotions. We just hope Justin Bieber doesn't do something even crazier to his next Fezza.



