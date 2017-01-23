autoevolution

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Gets Confused With Namesake Aircraft Engine Supplier

 
23 Jan 2017, 10:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Misreporting and confusion among some parts of the media have led to an unusual press release from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
We are referring to the full name of the company we only call “Rolls-Royce” because it has been confused with “Rolls-Royce plc,” which is an aircraft engine manufacturer that shares the Rolls-Royce name, but has no link with the automaker.

In other words, these two companies may have the Rolls-Royce name in their designation, but they are different entities, and the automaker had to clarify this aspect through a press release. So, if you are an editor of another publication, regard these words: "Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has nothing to do with "Rolls-Royce plc."

Rolls-Royce plc builds power systems for aircraft, land applications, and ships. The company’s full name is "Rolls-Royce Holdings plc," and it has its headquarters in City of Westminster, London. This January, Rolls-Royce Holdings has agreed to pay £671 million to avoid prosecution in the UK, U.S., and Brazil.

The aircraft engine supplier has signed a charge agreement that also included a penalty of $170 million to American authorities, and an extra $25 million to Brazilian authorities.

According to reports, a bribery scandal was exposed when an employee of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company was offered a payoff to help the supplier win a $100 million contract for gas turbines destined for oil platforms. Other accusations of bribery followed, and this confusion temporarily stained the Rolls-Royce name.

It is important to note that these two companies share the first part of their name because there were once a single business, but were separated in 1973. Five years later, the aircraft engine division renamed itself as "Rolls-Royce plc." It eventually became "Rolls-Royce Holdings plc," after it was privatized in 1987 by the Margaret Thatcher government.

We wish that this article illuminates the circumstances for future stories. As you may have observed, we used the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars products to illustrate this story, because we are making this clarification following a release that was written by this company.
Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Phantom Rolls-Royce Wraith Rolls-Royce Dawn UK USA scandal
press release
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our ROLLS-ROYCE Testdrives:

ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost Series II 86
ROLLS-ROYCE Wraith87
ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost 94