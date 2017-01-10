autoevolution

Rolls-Royce Completes Second-Best Year In History, Things Are Looking Up

 
10 Jan 2017, 17:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Rolls-Royce has completed its second-best year ever regarding sales. Its deliveries were even higher than those accomplished in 2015, with a 6% improvement.
Rolls-Royce delivered 4,011 cars last year, but it was enough to be profitable and mark the second-highest sales record in 113 years of existence.

According to the automaker from Goodwood, it did great everywhere except for the Middle East. The United States of America remains the largest market for Rolls-Royce, as it was in previous years.

Countries like Japan, Germany, China, and the United Kingdom have also manifested “record results” for Rolls-Royce. Interestingly, the highest-selling dealership on a global scale was the one in Dubai, but that did not outweigh the brand’s sales performance in the area.

The British brand explained that the results in the Middle East were caused by the economic and political uncertainty that have dampened demand for all luxury goods in the area. However, the Middle East was Rolls-Royce’s third-largest market, so people that were not afraid of how things went over there kept buying new Rolls-Royce cars.

The results recorded in 2016 for Rolls-Royce are explained by products like the Dawn, Wraith Black Badge, and Ghost Black Badge. The company is also excited about the accomplishments of its Bespoke personalization division, which had a record year.

Things went so well at Rolls-Royce that they created 100 jobs at their headquarters, and that is something big for a brand that has sales figures that are in the thousands.

Concerning dealerships, Rolls-Royce seems to have its largest network to date, with 136 partners in its global network, which received six showrooms this year. The most important of these were the Rolls-Royce Studio in South Korea, and the boutique-style concept store in Dubai.

Rolls-Royce seems optimist about the future, and we think that it has all the reasons in the world to be that way. First of all, they will launch the first SUV in the history of the brand, the Cullinan, and the Phantom will get a new generation next year, which should account for another record year of sales.

The said record year could be 2019, because the next geneneration of the Phantom arrives in late 2018, so things will get moving a year after that.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Wraith Rolls-Royce SUV Phantom Rolls-Royce Dawn Middle East
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our ROLLS-ROYCE Testdrives:

ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost Series II 86
ROLLS-ROYCE Wraith87
ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost 94