Rolls-Royce Completes Second-Best Year In History, Things Are Looking Up

Rolls-Royce
has completed its second-best year ever regarding sales. Its deliveries were even higher than those accomplished in 2015, with a 6% improvement.
Rolls-Royce delivered 4,011 cars last year, but it was enough to be profitable and mark the second-highest sales record in 113 years of existence.
According to the automaker from Goodwood, it did great everywhere except for the Middle East. The United States of America remains the largest market for Rolls-Royce, as it was in previous years.
Countries like Japan, Germany, China, and the United Kingdom have also manifested “record results” for Rolls-Royce. Interestingly, the highest-selling dealership on a global scale was the one in Dubai, but that did not outweigh the brand’s sales performance in the area.
The British brand explained that the results in the Middle East were caused by the economic and political uncertainty that have dampened demand for all luxury goods in the area. However, the Middle East was Rolls-Royce
’s third-largest market, so people that were not afraid of how things went over there kept buying new Rolls-Royce cars.
The results recorded in 2016 for Rolls-Royce are explained by products like the Dawn
, Wraith Black Badge, and Ghost Black Badge. The company is also excited about the accomplishments of its Bespoke personalization division, which had a record year.
Things went so well at Rolls-Royce that they created 100 jobs at their headquarters, and that is something big for a brand that has sales figures that are in the thousands.
Concerning dealerships, Rolls-Royce seems to have its largest network to date, with 136 partners in its global network, which received six showrooms this year. The most important of these were the Rolls-Royce Studio in South Korea, and the boutique-style concept store in Dubai.
Rolls-Royce seems optimist about the future, and we think that it has all the reasons in the world to be that way. First of all, they will launch the first SUV
in the history of the brand, the Cullinan
, and the Phantom will get a new generation next year, which should account for another record year of sales.
The said record year could be 2019, because the next geneneration of the Phantom
arrives in late 2018, so things will get moving a year after that.