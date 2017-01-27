Right-Hand Drive 2018 Ford Mustang Spied In Pre-Production Guise

autoevolution

After Ford performed a smooth operator with the mid-cycle update for the Mustang at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the Blue Oval now looks forward to bring the facelifted pony to market.
Developed from the get-go as a global vehicle, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the S550 Mustang holds the title of world’s best-selling sports coupe. The 2018 Mustang facelift will try to keep the momentum going, with U.S. sales slated to kick off this fall for both the Fastback and Convertible models.

The pictured car, snapped by Mustang6G forum member K-Roll302, is not intended for sale Stateside, though. A closer look will reveal that the steering wheel is on what the British call the right side. Based on the manufacturer license plate and wonky exhaust pipes, this vehicle is most likely a pre-production prototype. One intended for the United Kingdom, that is.

Typical for a European model, the taillights are clear and they feature the C-shaped design introduced by the 2018 model year. Up front, it's fairly easy to identify the all-LED headlights with clear side reflectors. The black-painted wheels and wing further reveal that this car has the Performance Package.

After the Euro NCAP had awarded the 2017 Ford Mustang a disappointing two-star rating, the Blue Oval announced it wouldn't make the same mistake again with the facelifted model. In this regard, the 2018 Ford Mustang for markets outside the United States will feature rear seat belt pre-tensioners, Pre-Collision Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking, among others.

On the engine front, all is new and all is old. The 2.3L EcoBoost and 5.0L Coyote soldier on, albeit Ford has updated both of them. In the turbocharged mill’s case, torque is the name of the game. The naturally aspirated V8, meanwhile, features dual injection and a higher compression ratio, translating to more horsepower. The optional 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with GM, however, is something completely new for the 'Stang.

Hearsay suggests the order books for the UK-spec 2018 Ford Mustang will open this September, with the first units expected to be delivered early next year. Other European countries, such as Germany, are rumored to get the mid-cycle update of the S550 Mustang in the same timeframe.

