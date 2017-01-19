Riding the Bus on Nurburgring Ends with a Story on How Vomit Ruined a Ferrari

If you're following our Nurburgring tales, you've seen buses lapping
the Nordschleife one more than one occasion. And this time around, we're taking you inside one of the coaches that cater to the transportation needs of those who prefer to visit the Ring at... pedestrian pace.
Yes, pedestrian pace - such rides usually involve track walks, with the coaches stopping in key areas of the track, allowing people to act as if they were preparing for a big race the old-fashioned way - actually, certain racing drivers still enjoy walking across the track before competitions.
Where else in the world would it be OK for the host of an event to tell a vomit story inside a restaurant? We can't think of too many places, at least not some we'd like to visit, which is why we're throwing a little spoiler here: make sure you pay attention to the Ferrari tale at the 8:30 point of the video below.
This bus experience comes from Nurburgring settler Boosted Boris, whose adventures
we've discussed on multiple occasions. Now that the track has closed its gates, the YouTuber has returned to his home country, Russia. Nevertheless, Misha (this is his real name) will come back to the Ring once the circuit starts welcoming tourists once again in the spring, so we'll get more pieces of track day action.
Some of you might wonder what's happening on the Nurburgring these days. Well, with the track closed due to the snow, the infamous circuit is more of a White Hell this time of the year. Even so, local fans can't stay away from the Nordschleife.
As such, the aficionados get together in the proximity of the track, drifting whatever they can on rather bumpy terrain. And speaking of track walks, those people sometimes take their sleighs along, as we've recently shown
you.