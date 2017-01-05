autoevolution

Riding A Motorcycle To Deliver Marijuana Sounds Like A Cool Job

 
5 Jan 2017
by
Who said legalizing marijuana is a bad thing? Apart from healing people and such, it also creates new workplaces. If you didn’t know already, weed deliverers are a real thing, and you can apply now.
If you like riding your motorcycle all day long, are a positive person and passionate about cannabis, you can make some money out of this. There is at least one company based in San Francisco that wants you to work there.

The medical cannabis delivery company says it’s operational since 2010 and is currently looking for more excellent motorcycle couriers, both full and part time. The deliverers are supposed to ship the packages to all corners of San Francisco using a motorcycle or a scooter, and they need to have a valid M1 license as well as some solid riding experience.

If you get to work there, you can either ride your personal bike for mileage reimbursement, or get in the saddle of one of theirs. The company says it has assembled a roster of fun and funky people that value respect, open communication, team play and a spirit of adventure, so if this sounds good to you so far, this job has your name on it.

Detailed knowledge of the city streets is a big plus, but San Francisco is a huge city, so it’s not mandatory. All you need is riding experience.

Benefits? Well, the position starts at $15 per hour. To this you can add the tips, free samples, and generous discounts on their products. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to learn everything you ever wanted to know about medical cannabis.

All aspects of production from seed to sale, the ins and outs of the burgeoning California industry, cannabis culture, new tools and trends, everything will be covered if you’re willing to discover.
