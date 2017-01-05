Riding A Motorcycle To Deliver Marijuana Sounds Like A Cool Job

Who said legalizing marijuana is a bad thing? Apart from healing people and such, it also creates new workplaces. If you didn’t know already, weed deliverers are a real thing, and you can apply now.





The medical



If you get to work there, you can either ride your personal bike for mileage reimbursement, or get in the saddle of one of theirs. The company says it has assembled a roster of fun and funky people that value respect, open communication, team play and a spirit of adventure, so if this sounds good to you so far, this job has your name on it.



Detailed knowledge of the city streets is a big plus, but San Francisco is a huge city, so it’s not mandatory. All you need is riding experience.



Benefits? Well, the position starts at $15 per hour. To this you can add the tips, free samples, and generous discounts on their products. Moreover, you will have the opportunity to learn everything you ever wanted to know about medical cannabis.



