Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren Is the World’s Lightest Split-Seconds Tourbillon

Before anything, let’s take a deep breath because the name of this watch is too darn long: Richard Mille RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1 . Only 75 units will ever be made. The obnoxious name, however, pales in comparison to the specs of this limited-edition timepiece.The 50-03’s biggest bragging right is that it weighs 38 grams, which works out to 1.34 ounces, strap included. Hence, Richard Mille dubs its McLaren -themed watch “world’s lightest split-seconds tourbillon chronograph.”In keeping with the Formula 1 theme, the watch uses high-tech materials such as TPT Carbon, titanium, as well as something called Graph TPT. “Wait, what?” I am much obliged to tell you that TPT means Thin Ply Technology, whereas Graph stands for an ultra-light resin that contains graphene . If you want a word to describe this watch, my suggestion is “masterpiece.”To make the ownership experience that bit more special, the 50-03 employs hollow pushers that resemble the sidepods of the McLaren MP4-31 . The torque-limiting crown takes inspiration from the wheel design of the car.Richard Mille has yet to announce the pricing for the RM 50-03 McLaren tourbillion, but chances are us mortals can’t afford it. Its predecessor (RM 50-02 ACJ) went for $1,050,000, whereas the RM 50-01 G Sensor Lotus F1 Team Romain Grosjean used to retail for $740,000 or thereabout. In other words, prepare more than $1 million for the opportunity of owning a 50-03.