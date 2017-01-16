Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren Is the World’s Lightest Split-Seconds Tourbillon

Although not as old or established as most other ultra-luxury watch manufacturers to come out of Switzerland, Richard Mille
is up there at the top of the game. Nonetheless, the latest watch designed by Richard Mille goes above and beyond the norm.
Before anything, let’s take a deep breath because the name of this watch is too darn long: Richard Mille RM 50-03 Tourbillon Split Seconds Chronograph Ultralight McLaren F1
. Only 75 units will ever be made. The obnoxious name, however, pales in comparison to the specs of this limited-edition timepiece.
The 50-03’s biggest bragging right is that it weighs 38 grams, which works out to 1.34 ounces, strap included. Hence, Richard Mille dubs its McLaren
-themed watch “world’s lightest split-seconds tourbillon chronograph.”
In keeping with the Formula 1 theme, the watch uses high-tech materials such as TPT Carbon, titanium, as well as something called Graph TPT. “Wait, what?”
I am much obliged to tell you that TPT means Thin Ply Technology, whereas Graph stands for an ultra-light resin that contains graphene
. If you want a word to describe this watch, my suggestion is “masterpiece.”
To make the ownership experience that bit more special, the 50-03 employs hollow pushers that resemble the sidepods of the McLaren MP4-31
. The torque-limiting crown takes inspiration from the wheel design of the car.
Richard Mille has yet to announce the pricing for the RM 50-03 McLaren tourbillion, but chances are us mortals can’t afford it. Its predecessor (RM 50-02 ACJ) went for $1,050,000, whereas the RM 50-01 G Sensor Lotus F1 Team
Romain Grosjean used to retail for $740,000 or thereabout. In other words, prepare more than $1 million for the opportunity of owning a 50-03.
