Report: Kia Stinger Diesel to Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

12 Jan 2017
When Kia presented the Stinger with pomp and circumstance at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, nobody was surprised that Kia went with two gasoline-fed turbo engines: a 2.0-liter and a 3.3-liter. Now, however, it appears that a diesel is in the offing as well.
When asked by Autocar about the prospect of shoehorning a diesel under the hood, Albert Biermann said yes. Kia’s high-performance big kahuna didn’t go into specifics, but the cited publication has an idea about what’s what: a 2.2-liter CRDi with 200 PS (197 hp) on tap and sufficient levels of torque.

Basically the same oil-chugging engine as one might find in the Kia Sorento, the 2.2-liter diesel-fueled powerplant is fitting for the Stinger. But then again, the 2.2-liter CRDi was developed for front- and all-wheel-drive cars, while the Stinger is rear-wheel-drive by nature and AWD if you want it as such.

If, however, the South Korean automaker finds a way to integrate the 2.2-liter CRDi into the Stinger, that would be great for the European market. As per Autocar’s insiders, we’ll find out for certain if it’s doable at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the venue where the Stinger Diesel is rumored to be revealed.

The British publication also had a chat with Spencer Cho, the automaker’s overseas product marketing head. And according to Cho, Kia “can utilize the currently available hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology. [The] Stinger will be able to benefit from those technologies.” But is there a business case for a pure-electric version of the Stinger? “We don’t have an EV in the plan yet but we have the capability to bring EVs in the near future if demand is there.”

Considering that the Stinger shares platform components and oily bits with Genesis brand products, there’s a small chance that the peeps over at Kia will gift the Stinger with some sort of electrification. A plug-in hybrid similar in execution to the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid would be really neat.
