autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Report: Corvette Plant Will Go Temporarily Offline

 
22 Jan 2017, 13:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The year Corvette production shifted from St. Louis, Missouri to Bowling Green, Kentucky was 1981. The proud men and women working at Bowling Green have been producing America’s greatest sports car ever since, and they’ll continue to do so in the years to come. However, the assembly line has remained relatively unchanged since the introduction of the C5-gen Corvette.
There’s no denying the plant is long overdue an upgrade, and that upgrade is expected to be made at the end of the 2017 model year. General Motors earmarked $290 million for Bowling Green for new assembly technologies in 2016. This money comes atop two earlier investments: $439 million for retooling and a new paint shop, plus $44 million for the build center.

Citing insider information, our friends at Corvette Blogger are adamant that an “official announcement from the plant is coming soon.” The closure is expected to come at the end of June, after the final 2017 C7 Corvette rolls off the line. The Bowling Green shutdown is said to last three months or so.

The cited publication might be onto something here, chiefly because plant tours are closed from August 23 through the end of the year. “We believe that once the upgrades are complete, the plant will continue building the C7 Corvettes as 2018 models,” the publication highlights. “Widely expected is a new addition to the C7 lineup, the 2018 Corvette ZR1, which has been under development for the last year.” Speaking of which, the ZR1 is rumored to pack something more than just a big wing. More to the point, an all-new engine.

The rumor started after someone identified the LT5 engine in a 2018 model year GM models service document. Previously used as the handle for the C4 ZR1’s beating heart, the second-generation LT5 boasts a DOHC configuration. For a Corvette, that’s a radical change from the pushrod design of the LT1 and LT4 units currently found in the regular model and almighty Z06.

A bit later on, the 2019 model year will see General Motors write a new chapter in the Corvette book. Profane or not, GM would really like to show Ford that the GT isn't the only American mid-engine supercar around.
Bowling Green Corvette General Motors Chevrolet Corvette v8
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72