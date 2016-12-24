Rendering Proves Skoda Touran Makes More Sense Than Volkswagen Touran

I have a cute little theory that Skoda could be a much more popular brand, even a premium one if Volkswagen would ever let it. You see, not only does the Czech automaker have a much longer history, but it's also cleaner, not tainted by an association with Hitler or killing all the baby seals through emissions.





Volkswagen will always deliberately choke Skoda, as up until this year you couldn't get some features from the old Golf 6 on the new Octavia. Meanwhile, the flagship Superb lacks a well-defined technological edge. No digital dash, no super-chip, no pop-up screens or autonomous driving.



But we'd argue that letting Skoda do what it wants in the MPV marketplace is ideal for Vdub. The Czechs are famous for their Simply Clever convenience features which every family man wants. What's more, the gadgets or the handling are less important in this segment. I mean, BMW got away without making the 2 Series Active Tourer into the ultimate family driving machine.



I don't know why



But somehow, a thin glazing of ruggedness makes the crossover drive look like he succeeded in life while his MPV counterpart is stuck changing diapers. If only growing a beard and putting on a lumberjack shift worked like that...



Anyway, there's a whole heap of stuff I like about the Skoda version of the Touran, like the big grille. Volkswagen hasn't made a prominent grille since the Passat 6 R. The trademark Czech headlights also help it look the part.



