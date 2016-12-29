RedBull Puts Out Dougie Lampkin’s Wheelie Record Documentary

Short winter days and the cold are keeping you inside the house? Well, you can watch this neat documentary about Dougie Lampkin’s wheelie record
attempt, as RedBull TV released it not long ago.
In case you missed the news, the 12-times trial world champion is now the first man who ever lapped the Isle of Man TT course one one wheel. The attempt took place on September 25th this year and was more than thrilling to watch.
First of all, capricious weather forced Dougie to postpone his run for 5 pm when the sun is quite low and hits you right in the eyes. Secondly, his attempt had to be done in normal traffic conditions.
There was a support car up ahead to open up his path, but oncoming traffic was still swooshing by on the other lane. It doesn’t sound that bad, but when you are trying to break a record that big, and you have to concentrate for that long, this could set your mind off the track.
Lampkin used a Vertigo Ice Hell 300 trial bike for the stunt, but, as you’ll see in the documentary here, it had to be modified for the task. The small motorcycle had no seat and was designed for doing jumps and tricks, not going for a long distance on one wheel.
With sitting down in the saddle not being part of the solution, mechanics had to install two special pegs on the rear wheel center hub so that Dougie could sit up the whole 37 miles trip around the TT. The rear brake lever had also been replaced for ease of access from the new sitting position.
Even so, riding like that for an extensive period took a toll on the rider, which you can read on Dougie’s face close to the finish line. That and many more details about the bike and the challenge preparations can be seen in the full documentary posted by RedBull TV
.