Red Devil Porsche Cayman GT4 with Cargraphic Race Exhaust Is The Loudest So Far

Is there anything wrong with trying to make a Porsche Cayman GT4 even better? Well, as long as you don't go past certain limits, the answer is a definite "no" (more on that below) and we're here to deliver a recent example that stands behind this.

The 911-engined Cayman we're dealing with has been gifted with a few mods that are small, but effective. Chief among the tuning additions is a Cargraphic exhaust, with the new hardware consisting of race headers and a race exhaust - while this isn't specified, we're probably dealing with a decatted setup here.The 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the middle section of the Zuffenhausen special now howl as if it's trying to help the car devour the vehicles around it.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get a very clear portrait of this Cayman GT4's aural abilities, delivering both revving and dynamic impressions.Oh, and in case you're wondering about the steering wheel fitted to the car, the unit comes from the GT4 Clubsport, so the racecar theme is also physically present inside the coupe. Of course, this means the driver's airbag is no longer present, so the new wheel might just be even more polarising thant the violent exhaust.In case you've been out camping with no internet connection, you should know Porsche itself is reportedly working on such a task. In about one year from now, we should get to meet a Cayman GT4 RS.Unlike the unofficial GT4 RS, which was built by a driver who loves to spend time on the Nurburgring, the official model will probably back a 4.0-liter engine borrowed from the upcoming 911 GT3.Porsche spyshots never disappoint, so, if there's any substance to the rumors, we should get to see the mules testing soon.