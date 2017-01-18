autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Recent Survey Shows Incredible Financial Gap Between Model X and Model S Owners

 
18 Jan 2017, 13:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Until the Model 3 arrives, Tesla is a company that does not sell cheap cars. In fact, it could be argued that even after the smaller sedan becomes available, describing it as "cheap" or "accessible" would be an insult to those who still buy $20,000 cars.
Well, $35,000 is rather low in the world of electric vehicles, especially considering the kind of technology promised would be found on board the new model. And when you look at the price of the company's previous vehicles, you could risk straining your neck from leaning your head too far back.

Averaging the cost of Model X SUVs bought in the US you get a very steep $125,000, but doing the same for the Model S will only reveal a $28,000 difference. Despite having plenty of less expensive versions in the more recent years, people preferred to get the luxury sedan in its top specs more often than not.

That's not surprising in itself, but what is worth mulling over a little is the income gap between owners of the two types of EVs. On average, Model X owners have a $503,000 yearly household income, which would explain why they can afford a $125,000 (or more) electric SUV.

Model S owners on the other hand, while not exactly beggars themselves, are almost halfway there with their $276,000 yearly income. Considering there's only a $28,000 variation between the average cost of the two vehicles, this does show something.

It's a testament to the commitment of those early adopters who had no problem shelling out for an expensive car despite putting a strain on their budget. These are the people who would have never spent $100,000 on a normal car, but were willing to do it because it was electric. OK, and because it accelerated like crazy.

The study, which was carried out by Teslarati on 500 Tesla owners, reservation holders or simply enthusiasts, also covered the upcoming Model 3. Unsurprisingly, those who made a deposit on the new model fell into a completely separate category.

If Model S and Model X owners are both 53 years of age on average, Model 3 reservation holders are ten years younger. They also have much more modest incomes at $160,000 per household per year and expect to pay just over $48,000 on their future vehicle.
Tesla Motors Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Tesla survey
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75