autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Rebecca Jackson Has Moved to What Car? as Lead Presenter

 
22 Jan 2017, 23:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Race car driver, writer, and presenter Rebecca Jackson has jumped ship to What Car?. So if you are wondering where the latest videos of the five-foot-four and a half Porsche fan are, you'll have to head over to their channel.
We first started watching Rebecca when she was with Carbuyer, after which she moved to Telegraph Cars back in December 2014. What Car? is hoping Miss Jackson's popularity will lead to a huge boost in the 80,000 subscribers and 42 million views that they currently have.

“Car buyers are doing more and more of their research online, long before ever stepping foot in a dealership. We also know that potential buyers value seeing a video of the car they are interested in purchasing. We believe Rebecca will perfectly complement the team with her extensive industry experience and we are looking forward to working with her in 2017," said Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car?.

In the two-and-a-bit years that she's been with Telegraph, Rebecca help boost subscriptions from around 15,000 to 80,000. However, that's still nowhere near the notoriety Carbuyer enjoys.

Born in in 1982 in Horndean, Hampshire, Rebecca is the daughter of an engineer who restored classic cars. She passed her license at age 17, her first ride being the Peugeot 205 with a 1.4-liter engine.

Her racing began with an old 924, followed by a Boxster moving all the way up to the 911 GT3 Cup in 2015. We can't tell you why she made a choice to go to What Car?, but we can point out that she's already presenting some reviews.

She'd done a quick take of the SEAT Ateca, which she says threatens the Qashqai's domination of the crossover market. She's also done one of the first reviews of the new BMW 5 Series in Britain.

What Car? is an interesting channel, particularly because it does those reader reviews. However, the have been doing a lot of sponsored posts lately.



Rebecca Jackson reviewer G30 BMW 5 Series SEAT Ateca
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78