Rebecca Jackson Has Moved to What Car? as Lead Presenter

Race car driver, writer, and presenter Rebecca Jackson has jumped ship to What Car?. So if you are wondering where the latest videos of the five-foot-four and a half Porsche fan are, you'll have to head over to their channel.





“Car buyers are doing more and more of their research online, long before ever stepping foot in a dealership. We also know that potential buyers value seeing a video of the car they are interested in purchasing. We believe Rebecca will perfectly complement the team with her extensive industry experience and we are looking forward to working with her in 2017," said Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car?.



In the two-and-a-bit years that she's been with Telegraph, Rebecca help boost subscriptions from around 15,000 to 80,000. However, that's still nowhere near the notoriety



Born in in 1982 in Horndean, Hampshire, Rebecca is the daughter of an engineer who restored classic cars. She passed her license at age 17, her first ride being the Peugeot 205 with a 1.4-liter engine.



Her racing began with an old 924, followed by a Boxster moving all the way up to the 911 GT3 Cup in 2015. We can't tell you why she made a choice to go to What Car?, but we can point out that she's already presenting some reviews.



She'd done a quick take of the SEAT Ateca, which she says threatens the Qashqai's domination of the crossover market. She's also done one of the first reviews of the new BMW 5 Series in Britain.



What Car? is an interesting channel, particularly because it does those reader reviews. However, the have been doing a lot of sponsored posts lately.







