Random Porsche Boxster vs. 2017 Kia Soul Turbo Drag Race Gets Tight as Hell

 
30 Jan 2017, 13:03 UTC ·
by
Why would anybody want to race a first-generation Porsche Boxster against a brand spanking new Kia Soul Turbo? Well, for one thing, both cars happen to pack the same output, namely 201 ponies.
Of course, the two have extremely different ways of delivering their kicks, but we have to admit that, at least on paper, we can talk about a mix that's worthy of our undivided attention.

And if we factor in the father and son take on the adventure delivered in the TFL Car clip at the bottom of the page, things become even more interesting.

The youngster gets a shot at proving the decade-old Zuffenhausen machine still has what it takes to fulfil its mid-engined sportscar role, while the dad plays the role of a man who is curious about Kia's... jacked-up warm hatch proposal - how else can you label a Soul that mixed a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine and a dual-clutch tranny?

Those of you who are unfamiliar with the South Korean automaker's line-up will be reminded that that range-topping Sould is still a front-wheel-drive vehicle, so we wouldn't bet on blistering starts.

In fact, the two drag race on two separate occasions. Since the Kia doesn't offer a launch control feature, we get to see its sprinting abilities being put to the test with or without the help of stationary brake boosting.The drag races were just the first part of this random fight
Those who think the Boxster was made for time attack shenanigans, not drag races are right, which is why the straight line battles were followed by a time attack. This is where the drivers played an even more important role and we'll take the risk of throwing a bit of a spoiler your way - the circuit race was just as tight as the sprinting challenge mentioned above.

