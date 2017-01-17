Ram Truck's 2017 Super Bowl Ad Is All About Bragging Rights

autoevolution
The big game is about to start, and Ram Truck knows that the 51st Super Bowl is the perfect place to remind people that its line of pickup trucks is older than Ford’s and Chevy’s. Or something like that. Dubbed “Long Live” this ad is all about the tag line.
“America’s longest-lasting pickups,” is what Ram Truck would like you to know about its light- and heavy-duty series of workhorses. The fine print suggests that there is some sense to this braggadocio. As it happens, Ram based its tagline on IHS Automotive VIO (Vehicles In Operation) data on gross vehicle weight 1 - 3 pickup trucks continuously sold in the U.S. since 1988.

Those are some very specific circumstances if you ask me, but that’s not the end of the story. The truckmaker would also like us to know, “Dodge and Ram have the highest overall percentage still on the road.” Otherwise said, the oldest types of trucks on America’s roads are branded either Dodge or Ram. To be more specific, Ford and General Motors (i.e. Chevy and GMC) do a better job at renewing their lines of light- and heavy-duty trucks.

The Ram pickup is now at its fourth-generation and, considering that the 2009 model year went on sale in 2008, that also makes it the oldest full-size pickup in America. The thirteenth-generation F-Series, on the other hand, went into production for the 2015 MY in 2014. The Chevrolet Silverado? That’s a 2014 model year design, as is the technically similar GMC Sierra.

Stop me if I’m hating too much here, but Ram Truck knows that something needs to be done if it wants to give its competitors trouble. For the 2018 model year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ pickup brand will introduce an all-new generation, which is slated to be far more capable than the current Ram.

Created by advertising agency Doner, all commercials in this brand campaign are set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.” The song is performed by Anderson East, a 28-year-old musician born in Ram country: Alabama. In 2014, Chrysler used Bob Dylan himself for then's Super Bowl game.

