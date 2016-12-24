autoevolution

Rally School Video Shows Careful Braking Can Beat ABS on Snow

 
24 Dec 2016, 10:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
Driving in the winter is harder than operating a vehicle in the summer, and this is visible in the number of accidents of all kinds that occur in treacherous weather conditions.
Before blaming snow for crashing your car, look no further than yourself, as the driver is often to blame for most accidents. Human error is a factor in most of the car accidents that happen on public roads, while weather conditions account for a minor percentage when the main cause is concerned.

Do not get us wrong here. Natural disasters can still be the main reason for an accident, but a few inches of snow and ice during the cold season do not account for a “disaster.”

Instead, most accidents happen because people do not understand how their vehicles work. Even those that do have a grasp of things tend to think that the electronic driver aids that are fitted on their vehicles will be there to save the day if things go haywire. While being able to provide a bit of assistance, the anti-lock braking system (ABS) cannot enhance the grip of your vehicle’s tires on snow or ice.

The O’Neil rally school has made a video that shows just how much of an improvement can be obtained if the driver has enough skill and patience not to press the brake hard while driving on snow. Instead, a careful application of the pedal will slow the car down more efficiently than a panic maneuver that will trigger ABS.

The reason why this happens is that ABS will allow cars to drive further while it is active, because it operates by briefly cutting brake pressure per wheel when it detects the said wheel is “locked.”

On a given road without snow or ice, ABS will help you stop faster when the brake pedal is pressed firmly to the floor. The situation goes the other way ‘round if panic gets over your right foot, and the car will take longer to stop than with careful application.

Evidently, this works in an emergency, but do not “feather” the brake pedal just because of what you read online. Instead, you need to train yourself to become a more careful driver, and that includes not stopping on the brake whenever you panic. Think fast, act carefully.

winter driving ABS snow defensive driving driving tips
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78