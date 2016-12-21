Proof That God Exists and He Loves Bad Drivers

They say God is everywhere, but driving a car day after day leaves us with the impression that the only thing we're surrounded by is bad drivers. And the worst thing is that they hide behind human faces just like yours and mine.

You can never know if theto your right will suddenly pull left and knock you off your lane, or if the minivan closing in on the same intersection as you will see that stop sign and, more importantly, will heed its advice. These dangerous people who never really learned how to drive despite getting their driver's license are virtually impossible to spot before they begin their demonstration and it's usually too late.Most of these people do what they do out of sheer stupidity, but others are well aware of their actions and simply rely on the fact that even if you're right, nobody wants the hassle of a crash or even a fender bender, so you'll do your best to stay out of their way.The guy we see in the video below is likely a combination of the two. We say that because even if you're jerk enough to don't care about other people's rights, you have to be a little mentally challenged to pull a maneuver such as this guy's.He comes from a merging lane at the last moment, cuts the dashcam car off, and then continues to go left all the way to the third lane without ever stopping to think other cars might actually be coming his way. And fast.The fact the Toyota RAV4 SUV manages to get out of this unscathed is only down to luck and the willingness of those around him to remain alive. If you ask the driver, they'll probably tell you it wasn't that bad considering nobody got hurt. At which point, if you want our humble opinion, somebody should hurt his jaw with a well-placed jab.