autoevolution

Production Milestone: Honda Builds Its 100 Millionth Automobile

 
22 Dec 2016, 10:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Isuzu, and Daihatsu. Of the mainstream Japanese automakers, only one started as the idea of one man, an idea that fully reflected that man’s zest and ambition. What didn’t cross the mind of Soichiro Honda, however, is that his company would reach a production milestone few other automakers can be proud of: 100 million automobiles produced.
Established in 1948, Honda started with motorcycles. After the 1949 D-Type, Honda leveled up to the status of world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer by 1964. With plenty of money in the bag from its two-wheeled division, Soichiro had another idea: “Hey, wouldn’t it be neat if we double the amount of wheels?” And so the company did in 1963 with something called the T360.

The little truck at the left of the featured image? That, dear reader, is genesis. Six years after the T360 mini-truck started to roll off the assembly line in Saitama, Japan, Honda opened its first overseas plant in Taiwan. By 1978, cumulative worldwide production of cars and trucks reached 5 million vehicles. Not bad at all for a division that was then 15 years old.

In December 2016, just before Christmas comes into its own, Honda celebrates 53 years and six months since it introduced the T360 mini-truck, and boy how things have changed since then. With 100 million automobiles to its name and 34 automobile production plants on five continents, it’s crystal clear that things can only go forward for the Japanese automaker.

Takahiro Hachigo, president and chief executive officer of Honda Motor, is chuffed to bits by this milestone. “The passion of our company founder who wanted to help people in their daily lives and pursue the joy of driving has been inherited by Honda associates as the original starting point of Honda automobile manufacturing,” he said. “Striving to meet the next 100 million customers, Honda will continue delivering increasingly attractive products.”

Editor's note:

Fun fact: the T360's 354 cc engine produces 30 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. The current-day NSX, meanwhile, delivers the goodies at 7,500.
2017 Honda NSX 1963 Honda T360 milestone Honda NSX Honda T360 industry Honda
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62