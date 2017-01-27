autoevolution

Porsche Panamera Will Get V8 Plug-in Hybrid, Expect Massive Torque

 
27 Jan 2017, 15:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Porsche’s four-door coupe will have two hybrid versions, and both of them are plug-in models.
While the first flavor of the Panamera hybrid was launched under the "4 E-Hybrid" designation, the second is still expected. Porsche’s boss previously confirmed that this model would have two hybrid versions, but declined to provide more details on the matter at that time.

With a V6-engined E-Hybrid already available, it is clear that the performance-oriented version will come with a V8 engine. The news originates from the Australians at Motoring, who learned about this from a company representative. The described model will surpass the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid in performance, while still offering impressive fuel economy.

It is worth noting that several Porsche employees have refused to confirm that a V8 engine will be employed in the performance-oriented Panamera hybrid. Some of them explained that the V8 is an option, but multiple variants are on the table for the second stage of the hybrid plan laid out by the Zuffenhausen brand.

The second hybrid Panamera model will not have a different battery or e-motor, because that would bring too much complexity even for a tech-savvy premium brand. While technically possible, the company would have to modify components that handle cooling, along with other significant parts.

The only option left is fitting a more powerful internal combustion unit, which is why the V8 is being pointed out as the most likely option for the second plug-in hybrid of this range.

We do not have a timeline for the launch of this model, but it will not be released soon, because the company has its hands busy building the second-generation of this model to handle existing orders.

Instead, the German sports car brand could enhance its portfolio with this model by launching it one year after the second-generation four-door coupe was introduced on the market. This solution is also employed by other brands when enhanced-performance models are offered, so 2018 might be the year when the second Panamera hybrid becomes available.
Porsche Panamera V8 Panamera Panamera V8 panamera hybrid Porsche Panamera hybrid Porsche plug-in hybrid
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86