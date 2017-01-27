Porsche Panamera Will Get V8 Plug-in Hybrid, Expect Massive Torque

Porsche’s four-door coupe will have two hybrid
versions, and both of them are plug-in models.
While the first flavor of the Panamera hybrid
was launched under the "4 E-Hybrid" designation, the second is still expected. Porsche’s boss previously confirmed
that this model would have two hybrid versions, but declined to provide more details on the matter at that time.
With a V6-engined E-Hybrid already available, it is clear that the performance-oriented version will come with a V8 engine. The news originates from the Australians at Motoring
, who learned about this from a company representative. The described model will surpass the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid in performance, while still offering impressive fuel economy.
It is worth noting that several Porsche
employees have refused to confirm that a V8 engine will be employed in the performance-oriented Panamera hybrid. Some of them explained that the V8 is an option, but multiple variants are on the table for the second stage of the hybrid plan laid out by the Zuffenhausen brand.
The second hybrid Panamera model will not have a different battery or e-motor, because that would bring too much complexity even for a tech-savvy premium brand. While technically possible, the company would have to modify components that handle cooling, along with other significant parts.
The only option left is fitting a more powerful internal combustion unit, which is why the V8 is being pointed out as the most likely option for the second plug-in hybrid of this range.
We do not have a timeline for the launch of this model, but it will not be released soon, because the company has its hands busy building the second-generation of this model to handle existing orders.
Instead, the German sports car brand could enhance its portfolio with this model by launching it one year after the second-generation four-door coupe was introduced on the market. This solution is also employed by other brands when enhanced-performance models are offered, so 2018 might be the year when the second Panamera hybrid becomes available.