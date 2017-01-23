Porsche Does Not Rule Out Panamera Coupe, It Could Come After Mission E

Porsche
’s 928 still has a shot at receiving a successor, and it may happen on the Panamera platform
.
Unfortunately for those wishing for a Panamera Coupe
in showrooms, you will have to wait at least until Porsche’s first electric car is launched. The EV project is a priority for Porsche, and it appears that the company will not focus too much in other directions until the production version of the Mission E reaches the market.
The Brits at Car Magazine
started the discussion regarding the Coupe body style
of the Panamera, and they spoke with two Porsche officials about it. The Panamera’s director of sales and marketing confirmed the launch of the shooting brake body style of this model, which will be inspired by the Sport Turismo Concept.
From there, the future of the Panamera was discussed, but officials of the brand did not want to discuss if the model could get a Coupe version. However, they explained that the brand does not rule out such vehicles, but that the current focus is on the following range of electric cars that are being developed.
According to a source close to the German brand, discussions about a spiritual successor of the 928 have raised a “knowing smile” from unnamed executives. Porsche’s modern 928 could arrive in 2020, and it would be based on the third generation of the Panamera.
Currently, Porsche sells the second-generation with a mild facelift for the 2017 model year
. We do not believe it would be likely for Porsche to develop a new body style on the platform of the current model and wait for the launch of the Mission E’ production version to offer it in showrooms.
Instead, Porsche is expected to use the platform of the third-generation Panamera for such derivatives, which would be designed from day one to enable a coupe model that would become the spiritual successor of the 928. At the end of the day, it may come down to the electric vehicle range’s success for Porsche to decide the direction it will follow afterward.