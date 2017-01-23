autoevolution

Porsche Does Not Rule Out Panamera Coupe, It Could Come After Mission E

 
23 Jan 2017, 14:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Porsche’s 928 still has a shot at receiving a successor, and it may happen on the Panamera platform.
Unfortunately for those wishing for a Panamera Coupe in showrooms, you will have to wait at least until Porsche’s first electric car is launched. The EV project is a priority for Porsche, and it appears that the company will not focus too much in other directions until the production version of the Mission E reaches the market.

The Brits at Car Magazine started the discussion regarding the Coupe body style of the Panamera, and they spoke with two Porsche officials about it. The Panamera’s director of sales and marketing confirmed the launch of the shooting brake body style of this model, which will be inspired by the Sport Turismo Concept.

From there, the future of the Panamera was discussed, but officials of the brand did not want to discuss if the model could get a Coupe version. However, they explained that the brand does not rule out such vehicles, but that the current focus is on the following range of electric cars that are being developed.

According to a source close to the German brand, discussions about a spiritual successor of the 928 have raised a “knowing smile” from unnamed executives. Porsche’s modern 928 could arrive in 2020, and it would be based on the third generation of the Panamera.

Currently, Porsche sells the second-generation with a mild facelift for the 2017 model year. We do not believe it would be likely for Porsche to develop a new body style on the platform of the current model and wait for the launch of the Mission E’ production version to offer it in showrooms.

Instead, Porsche is expected to use the platform of the third-generation Panamera for such derivatives, which would be designed from day one to enable a coupe model that would become the spiritual successor of the 928. At the end of the day, it may come down to the electric vehicle range’s success for Porsche to decide the direction it will follow afterward.
Porsche Panamera panamera coupe Panamera Porsche electric cars Porsche 928 electric vehicle
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE Panamera S80
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85