Porsche 918 Spyder Six-Wheeler Rendering Will Drive Purists Insane

Speaking of which, the 918 Spyder is still the production king of the Green Hell - despite multiple attempts to break the 'Ring production vehicle record last year, with the most notable one coming from Sure, Porsche might be the most motorsport-friendly automaker in the world, but the six-wheeled contraption you see here breaks all the rules, be they spoken or not.Delivered by Facebook label KD kalim design , the 1s and 0s we're dealing with will easily infuriate purists, but we have to admit the pixel play adds to the aura of the gas-electric Zuffenhausen machine.Come to think about it, the German automaker shouldn't be upset about the release of this render. After all, the has been a constant headline presence after the velocity animal's production came to an end back in June 2015, so it doesn't hurt to grab some extra attention.Most such occasions came from outside the company, such as the Porsche vs. Koenigsegg roof removal battle we showed you last year. Of course, the rendering realm is responsible for tons of occasions on which the 918 Spyder was taken out of many enthusiasts' comfort zone - remember that pixel rearrangement that portrayed an imaginary twin-turbo facelift for the hypercar?Nevertheless, the German automaker has also offered us various occasions to enjoy the sight and soundtrack of the hyper-hybrid. For instance, last fall saw Porsche renting the Nurburgring for 918 Spyder owners, while adding an example of the ear-pleasing Carrera GT to the adventure.Speaking of which, the 918 Spyder is still the production king of the Green Hell - despite multiple attempts to break the 'Ring production vehicle record last year, with the most notable one coming from Koenigsegg , nobody has managed to grab Porsche's trophy. Given the car world's obsession for Nordschleife stopwatch numbers, it's almost surreal to see the 2013 record is still at the top of the board.