Porsche 911 Turbo S Amazingly Ties 911 GT3 RS on Anglesey Circuit in 991.1 Trim

Now that the 991.2 Porsche 911 mid-cycle boost has taken over the majority of the models in the Nunelfer line-up, it's time for a comparo involving the yet-unchanged GT3 RS and the just-as-991.1 Turbo S. Wait, what?





Delivered by Evo Magazine, the circuit makes all the sense in the world and that's because the two flavors of the rear-engined coupe delivered identical times.



"But... but... wasn't the GT3 RS supposed to be the track animal that leaves its twin-turbo sibling behind in such fights?" we hear you asking. Instead of giving you a short answer, we'll drop some numbers that describe these two Neunelfers.



In the power-to-weight ratio, the fixed wing model steps ahead, but only slightly, since it packs 3.1 kilograms per hp, while its forced induction brother burdens each of its ponies with 3 kilograms.



In the torque department, though, the pair of turbos standing behind the badge of the 560 hp model allow it to crush the naturally-aspirated vehicle, with the first generating 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) and the second packing 339 lb-ft (460 Nm).



It's worth noting that, if we take at look at the two Zuffenhausen machines' Nurburgring times, the 7:20 stopwatch numbers of the 911 GT3 RS places it six seconds ahead of the Turbo S.



