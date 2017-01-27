autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo S Amazingly Ties 911 GT3 RS on Anglesey Circuit in 991.1 Trim

 
27 Jan 2017, 19:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that the 991.2 Porsche 911 mid-cycle boost has taken over the majority of the models in the Nunelfer line-up, it's time for a comparo involving the yet-unchanged GT3 RS and the just-as-991.1 Turbo S. Wait, what?
That's right, we're inviting you to come along for a time machine ride, as the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the Rennsport Neunelfer and the non-revamped Turbo S going head to head on the track.

Delivered by Evo Magazine, the circuit makes all the sense in the world and that's because the two flavors of the rear-engined coupe delivered identical times.

"But... but... wasn't the GT3 RS supposed to be the track animal that leaves its twin-turbo sibling behind in such fights?" we hear you asking. Instead of giving you a short answer, we'll drop some numbers that describe these two Neunelfers.

In the power-to-weight ratio, the fixed wing model steps ahead, but only slightly, since it packs 3.1 kilograms per hp, while its forced induction brother burdens each of its ponies with 3 kilograms.

In the torque department, though, the pair of turbos standing behind the badge of the 560 hp model allow it to crush the naturally-aspirated vehicle, with the first generating 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) and the second packing 339 lb-ft (460 Nm).

While the GT3 RS packs an obvious downforce advantage, the Turbo S has all-wheel-drive up its sleeve and, as you can see, the configuration of the said British track doesn't favor the Rennsport model.

It's worth noting that, if we take at look at the two Zuffenhausen machines' Nurburgring times, the 7:20 stopwatch numbers of the 911 GT3 RS places it six seconds ahead of the Turbo S.

All this Neunelfer lap time talk means we can't end this piece without mentioning that the upcoming 911 GT2 is said to be able to go round the Green Hell it 7:05.

porsche 911 turbo s porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Porsche 911
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86