Porsche 911 Turbo on Snow Tracks Rendered as the All-Weather Supercar We Need

One of the trends that are starting to dominate the car-loving communities out there is all about not confining your supercar to the garage for the cold season, even if you happen to live in areas where this part of the year is all about the snow. We're here to discuss such an adventure, albeit while sticking to the virtual realm.
And we've brought along a rendering that can easily start a debate, given the way in which the pixel play interacts with the classic appearance of the Porsche 911 Turbo.

Whether you're fond of the idea of potentially gifting a Turbo Neunelfer with tracks for the winter, or you consider such move a sacrilege, this render offers a pain-free way to do it.

Pixel player Brian Schnider came up with the concept back in 2015, after seeing the all-too-real Nissan Juke Nismo RSnow - hat tip to Redditor temporalwanderer for bringing the image to our attention.

And this isn't just a dream inspired by the insanely capable Juke. The man is genuinely passionate about contraptions that feature tracks, as he explained on his website: "Ever since our amazing ski trip to Ischgl, Austria, I’ve been completely obsessed with on-slope transportation, particularly snow cats. In fact, I was so obsessed, I actually purchased a Pisten Bully toy snow cat. I’m not even ashamed to admit it, I think it’s badass,"

Since we mentioned trends in the intro above, we'll go on and tell you the man behind this rendering admits that his creation is missing one element we've seen on many supercars from the real world, namely a roof box.

"This is the final result, a vehicle I would be proud to drive around Vermont, Utah or Colorado on those fresh pow days when others are stuck in ditches. Behold, the Porsche 911 TurbSNOW (OK, we may need a better name…and a ski rack)," the pixel wielder said.

Oh, and by the way, purists who are offended by this Porsche exercise should stay away from Salt Lake City, as traffic in the area has recently been gifted with a Ferrari FF using a ski box.
