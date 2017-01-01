autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Straight Pipe Exhaust Howls during 911 Turbo S Drag Race

 
1 Jan 2017, 12:18 UTC
by
In theory, there's no sense in drag racing a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Turbo S. With the Neunelfer line-up packing over twenty models at times, Zuffenhausen has made sure the performance gaps between the various incarnations of the rear-engined coupe are visible.
Don't expect this to prevent certain Neunelfer drivers from throwing their machines at each other, though - the piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings us a GT3 RS PDK vs 991.1 Turbo S battle, one that might even convince the audience such battles are worth it.

The two bearers of the Porsche crest don't even go for a rolling start, which would cancel the all-wheel-drive start advantage of the force-fed models (the 991.2 Turbo S managed to beat the 918 Spyder in the 0-50 mph sprint, remember?).

The owner of the Rennsport Neunelfer had taken his supercar down the aftermarket path, gifting the track-savvy vehicle with a straight pipe exhaust. As a result, the flat-six scream of the thing easily takes over the aural side of the speeding event.

And the clip below, which also shows us the overly vocal GT3 RS outside its drag racing adventure, will show you just how deep the driver has fallen in love with the high-revving nature of the 4.0-liter flat-six occupying the rear section of the German beast.

The footage also allows us to see the quarter-mile times delivered by the two Porsches. None of the 911s manages to achieve ideal 1,320 feet performance, but, if you ask us, this isn't all that important.

After all, sometimes the best part of such a drag race is the manner in which the internal combustion thrill generated by the participants spreads to the audience, whether we're talking about those witnessing the velocity fight or aficionados enjoying the race thanks to a little "play" button.

