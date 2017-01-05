autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Drag Race Is a Tight Struggle

 
5 Jan 2017
by
The fact that, at times, the Porsche 911 line-up can hold past twenty models, means you can easily get creative when organizing a family brawl. The first rule of a Neunelfer family brawl? You do talk about the fight. And that's what we're here to do.
The drag race we're here to discuss can easily be described as a match made in heaven, since it involves a GT3 RS PDK duking it out with a Turbo S Cabriolet. Some of you might complain about the Turbo S not belonging to the 991.1 facelift, but since the 991.1 model seen and the Rennsport Neunelfer were showroom mates for quite a while, the battle is actually legit.

In theory, the driver of a Turbo S Neunelfer, be it a Cabriolet or not, shouldn't have to worry about racing a GT3 RS, at least not in a straight line. Forget the 60 hp advantage of the forced-fed model - in the power-to-weight arena, both Zuffenhausen machines come with 3.1 kg per hp.

However, it's the torque distance between the two that matters, with the 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of the Turbo S translating into a 290 lb-ft (393 Nm) premium over what the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer of the Rennsport model has to offer.

The only thing that could be improved about this velocity fight has to do with the soundtrack: unfortunately, the Turbo S served as the camera car, which means we're deprived of the screaming voice the GT3 RS has been gifted with.

The two models duked it out on a Swedish airfield, having plenty of room to reach the kind of speeds that can easily make one's jaw drop. Given the tight number gap between the two, the drivers decided not to take any risks. And when you're drag racing, that means fighting on at least two separate occasions - is your popcorn ready?

