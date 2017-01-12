autoevolution
Porsche 911 "GT3 Cup" with Studded Tires Makes a Good Winter Car in Finland

 
12 Jan 2017, 17:28 UTC ·
The Porsche 911 we're here to show you doesn't pack a front splitter - the whole car is a splitter, albeit one that works for opinions instead of involving the aerodynamic field.
Many aficionados will throw the hate blanket over this 997-gen Neunelfer and it's difficult to hold anything against them when we're dealing with a Carrera model that wears a GT-style wing and is adorned with GT3 Cup badges.

Before moving any further into the story, allow us to explain that the Cup version of the 911 wouldn't be street-legal, since this part of the track-confined Neunelfer line-up.

It's worth noting the images of the Zuffenhausen machine showed up on Reddit, with the sportscar probably coming from Finland - lens tip to Redditor temuiini for the pics, who lives in the country.

On the other hand, we feel an odd love for such a contraption. For one thing, the rear-engined coupe seems to use studded tires, playing the role of a winter car just fine.

A 997.1 Neunelfer such as the one we have here is the type of sportscar that will effortlessly initiate its driver in the art of snap oversteering - keep in mind that Porsche moved the engine slightly closer to the center of the car for the current 991 incarnation of the iconic model.

Regardless of whether the safety car stickers on the Porsche have an actual connection to the everyday life of the 911, we're dealing with an uber-cool contraption that follows the current winter car fighter trend - here's one of the most unconventional examples of this, one involving a Lamborghini group ride packed with a tubing episode.

As those of you following our go-fast stories have noticed, more and more carmakers and YouTubers are working to inspire aficionados to use their sportscar and supercars during the winter. Well, as it turns out, some drivers out there don't need any extra motivation for such stunts.
