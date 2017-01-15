Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS Go Street Drifting in Beirut Traffic

autoevolution
With the Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 RS being built with stopwatch-beating purposes in mind, many of their drivers get a special kind of kicks when drifting these rear-engined machines. Alas, not all of those who have the skill to slide a Neunelfer around decided to take the Zuffenhausen machines to the track.
One extreme example of this comes from Lebanon, where a pair of PDKs went for a mid-traffic drifting adventure last year. As you'll notice in the video below, the GT3 chases the Rennsport Neunelfer on mountain roads that reportedly surround Beirut, the country's capital city.

At first, we at least hoped the GT3 RS was used as a lead car that would check for incoming traffic in the blind corners, but it doesn't take long before the Rennsport animal starts dancing itself, albeit not as violently as the GT3 behind it.

Speaking of which, the latter was used as the camera car - we get to see tons of hefty slip angles and the mix between the respectable skill of the driver and the irresponsible street behavior reminds us of at least two similar cases that ended up with people getting killed.

In the chronological order of the accidents, the first has to do with Georgian traffic drifter Giorgi Tevzadze. After pulling numerous in-traffic slides in his E34 M5 and achieving internet fame, the wheel man ended up losing his life in the passenger seat of his Bimmer, with one of his friends driving the car at the timw when the crash took place.

While the Georgian drifter passed away back in June 2013, Paul Walker had a similar fate, with the actor being killed a few months later, while riding shotgun in a Carrera GT driven by his friend Roger Rodas. The accident lead to a legal saga that saw the families of the two attempting to make Porsche responsible for the accident and obviously failing to do so.

Here's to hoping the guy behind the Porsche 911 GT3 we have here doesn't end up hurting anybody, or himself, for that matter. Thankfully, as you'll see in the video at the bottom of the page, the man's YouTube account shows a more recent video that sees him drifting an M4... on the track. We get it, doing your thing on the RPM karting track in Lebanon isn't as exciting as, say, hitting Laguna Seca, but this is the safe way to do it.



