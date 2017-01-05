Porsche 911 Camera Car Films Ferrari-Engined Toyota 86 vs Nissan 370Z Drift Duel

The 2017 drifting season kicks off, unofficially speaking, with an adventure that might've seemed impossible until recently - this conclusion is only natural for a setup involving a drift battle between a Ferrari V8-animated Toyota 86 and a Nissan 370Z, one captured by a Porsche 911 camera car.





The adventure took place recently on a cold Willow Springs, with this being the first time when Ryan Tuerk put his 458-engined Toyobaru to track work.This slip angle fantasy started takin shape last year, when we were all surprised to find out Ryan had deiced to get over the 86 's underpowered issues with the help of the Maranello 4.5-liter V8.The Prancing Horse heart transplat has its limitations. For instance, the overhead cam profile of the engine means the V8 sits high in the nose of the Toyota. Then there's the naturally aspirated profile of the powerplant, which means the GT4586, as the drifter has baptized the contraption, can't go past, say, half the power certain Formula D machines deliver.Speaking of which, we'll remind you the Ferrari tuning realm is almost ready to bring us a 458 that has given up its factory engine to adopt a Prancing Horse V12. Guess one man's V8 is another man's treasure...The GT4586 got to play with Chris Forsberg's 370Z and this is a brilliant occasion to remind you that Chris is the first triple Formula Drift champion after having grabbed last year's title during the Irwindale Speedway race that took place back in October.The two drifters are close friends, so we can expect to see more stunts such as the one we have here. This year's Formula Drift season is scheduled to kick off on March 31, at Long Beach, CA, but we probably won't have to wait until Spring to receive more sideways shenanigan from these two friends.