Porsche 718 Boxster with Remus Axle-Back Exhaust Goes Singing in the Woods

We've seen the Porsche 718 Boxster roaming the streets since summer, and it seems car aficionados just can't have enough of the now-turbo-four Zuffenhausen sportscar. The most recent example of this comes from the aftermarket universe, where Remus has developed an exhaust system for the mid-engined machine.





718 Boxster, which, according to its maker, delivers 300 ponies, gains an admitedly amusing 1.8 hp, as well as 6.8 Nm of torque (make that 5 lb-ft). The same kind of microscopic updates are also found on the weight-reducing front, where the custom exhaust allows the Porsche to shed... 1.6 kilograms (3.5 lbs).

Diving further into the tech side of the development, we'll mention the factory tubing, which comes with a diameter of 55 mm, was replaced by 66 mm tubing. As for the exhaust tips, these have a diameter of 102 mm, with the tuner offering both a chromed and a carbon approach.

The tuner has taken the time to deliver a clip showcasing the aural abilities of the massaged 718, with the Porsche being unleashed in the woods of Austria, the developer's home country.