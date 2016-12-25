autoevolution

Porsche 718 Boxster with Remus Axle-Back Exhaust Goes Singing in the Woods

 
We've seen the Porsche 718 Boxster roaming the streets since summer, and it seems car aficionados just can't have enough of the now-turbo-four Zuffenhausen sportscar. The most recent example of this comes from the aftermarket universe, where Remus has developed an exhaust system for the mid-engined machine.
The tuner has taken the time to deliver a clip showcasing the aural abilities of the massaged 718, with the Porsche being unleashed in the woods of Austria, the developer's home country.

Especially when it comes to perfectly-balanced sportscar such as those wearing the Porsche crest, we're not big fans of tuning. Well, when it comes to aftermarket bits such as the custom exhaust hardware for the 718 line-up, we'll make an exception.

It's no secret that the four-cylinder boxer occupying the middle section of the new Boxster could need a decibel boost, which is why we applaud the tuning market's efforts.

The tech fans among you might not be all that happy with a soundtrack-only benefit, which is why we'll also mention the numbers delivered by the exhaust. Spoiler alert: this is an axle-back system, which was installed without the help of an ECU remap, so you shouldn't expect important changes.

In terms of the output, the 2.0-liter heart of the 718 Boxster, which, according to its maker, delivers 300 ponies, gains an admitedly amusing 1.8 hp, as well as 6.8 Nm of torque (make that 5 lb-ft). The same kind of microscopic updates are also found on the weight-reducing front, where the custom exhaust allows the Porsche to shed... 1.6 kilograms (3.5 lbs).

Diving further into the tech side of the development, we'll mention the factory tubing, which comes with a diameter of 55 mm, was replaced by 66 mm tubing. As for the exhaust tips, these have a diameter of 102 mm, with the tuner offering both a chromed and a carbon approach.

