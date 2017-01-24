Porsche 718 Boxster S Wins Drag Race Against BMW M2 with Roof Down

A couple of days ago, we discussed the Audi TT RS sounding better than the new Cayman
, and one of our users kept saying that the Porsche is much faster. He is, of course, correct. And just to prove it, we are going to look at a drag race between the Boxster S and the epitome of BMW compact sexiness, the M2.
South Africa is a lovely place this time of year, so Germany's finest entry-level performance cars gathered there for a shootout. The Bimmer is undoubtedly the more desirable car here, thanks to its hourglass figure resembling Nicki Minaj. By comparison, the Boxster looks as flat as a plank, but it doesn't need any fancy tricks.
This little roadster is the result of decades of development from Porsche, and finally, it's got a turbocharged engine. Sure, it's down 0.5 liters of displacement and 20 horsepower, but other things can help a car go fast.
This is like a reboot of the race between the NSX, GT-R and McLaren 540C
. Having the engine right on top of the rear wheels infinitely improves traction while keeping everything else nice and light compensates for the power. How much lighter? Well, the 718 S with PDK tips the scales at 1,385 kilos, a full 185 less than the M2. With those kinds of differences and the well-known launch problems, even the M4 would have struggled in this drag race.
Of course, diver skill also plays a part in a race like this, even though both cars are using twin-clutch automatics. It takes a lot of time to master launching a turbocharged BMW M car. Launch Control is not the quickest way to get moving. But even the M2's best wouldn't have been enough.
I think decades of pointless wheel spin should have taught us that BMW M doesn't make good drag racing cars. But in any case, both the 718 and the M2 are designed for something completely different than this.