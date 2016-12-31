Pontiac Fiero-based Ferrari F40 Replica Is So Bad That It’s Actually Good

Building a replica car
is crazy enough, but buying a replica built by another man is borderline madness. On sale for $13,202, this particular replica is a case in point of what I’m on about.
Built from 1983 to 1988, the Pontiac Fiero
was a very poor attempt from General Motors’ part at making a mid-engine sports car for the masses. I mean, what was wrong with the Toyota MR2
? As if the Japanese interloper wasn’t enough trouble already, the Fiero is notoriously unreliable as well.
Given the circumstances, someone thought about stripping a Fiero down to its undergarments, then affix body panels that sort of make the Fiero look like a Ferrari F40
. This particular example, which has 110,219 miles on the odo, appears to be the real deal provided that one's eyesight is very, very bad.
Offered by NBS Auto
of Milpitas, California for the same sort of money as a Chevrolet Spark, the replica is animated by one of the worst incarnations of the General Motors 60-degree V6 engine. Internally referred to as the L44, the 2.8-liter V6 is matched with an automatic transmission so dreary that it can only be described as “meh.”
It’s not particularly powerful either.
For better or worse, I can’t argue with NBS Auto that this thing is “a super nice example of the art of replica.”
What I don’t agree with at all, however, is the following description: “This F40 is stunning and a blast to drive.” Stunning
by what standard? A blast to drive compared to what? A dump truck, maybe.
Those who would like to spend their green dollar bills on a replica with a prettier face than that of a sad panda, Jaguar has got you covered with the jaw-dropping XKSS Continuation Series
. And so does Aston Martin with its revival of the DB4 GT
, a gentleman's racer priced from a cool £1.5 million.