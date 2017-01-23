autoevolution

Police Officer Throws Cup Of Coffee At Rider In Chicago

 
23 Jan 2017, 16:35 UTC ·
by
Some say group rides are the best, but I believe that if you are riding with a bunch of tools doing all sorts of douchebaggeries, you’re going to attract a lot of hate. So much that you will get smacked in the face with a cup of coffee... by the police.
Go out with a bunch of classic motorcycle riders and everyone will smile at you, some cars might even stop to let you guys through. Hop aboard a shouty-colored sportbike wearing matching leathers along with 30 other riders like you, revving their engines with no reason and popping wheelies all the time, and sooner or later you’re going to piss everybody off.

I’m not saying that all sportbike owners are like this, but your usual douchebag rider picks the shorts, flip-flops and a GSX-R and his first target is to learn how to pull “dank wheelies.”

Anyway, returning to the video here, it looks like your usual suspects have gathered to bring down a bit of chaos on the streets of Chicago. Hard revved engines, wheelies, you name it, and they even had the nerve to do so in front of the police.

Speaking of which, a lone police officer that felt quite helpless in front of around 30 such bikers had his moment of stupidity and threw a cup of coffee right in the face of a rider with a helmet-mounted camera, who immediately started yelling at him that he got it on video and will probably use it against him.

I’m not taking sides here, but this seems typical of that particular kind of douche rider that records himself speeding and breaking traffic rules but starts to whine like a little girl when someone else does anything out of line.

Yeah, the whole coffee-to-the-face thing was unprofessional for a police officer to do, but judging by those rider’s behavior, they kinda deserved it. So, if you plan a group ride, try choosing your riding buddies carefully. You might not he a douche, but riding with such tools will automatically make people consider you one.

riding fail police motorcycle safety road safety fail
 
