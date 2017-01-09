autoevolution

Polaris Stops Victory Motorcycles Production

 
9 Jan 2017, 15:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Slow sales and all those recalls put Polaris in a difficult situation that ultimately meant giving up on one of its brands. And it is with sadness to announce that Victory Motorcycles is the one to get shut down.
Today, Polaris announced that it will cease the manufacturing of Victory Motorcycles, effective immediately. The company will assist dealerships in liquidating the exiting stock and will also provide parts for its models for a period of 10 years along with service and warranty coverage.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me, my team and the Polaris Board of Directors,” said Polaris Industries Chairman and CEO Scott Wine. “Over the past 18 years, we have invested not only resources, but our hearts and souls, into forging the Victory Motorcycles brand, and we are exceptionally proud of what our team has accomplished.”

Victory has struggled to establish the market share needed to succeed and be profitable. The competitive pressures of a challenging motorcycle market have increased the headwinds for the brand. Add in the additional investments for the company to launch new global platforms to be eligible to ever-changing consumer preferences, and you can easily tell the pressure Polaris went through.

“This decision will improve the profitability of Polaris and our global motorcycle business, and will materially improve our competitive stance in the industry,” said Scott Wine. “Our focus is on profitable growth, and in an environment of finite resources, this move allows us to optimize and align our resources behind both our premium, high performing Indian Motorcycle brand and our innovative Slingshot brand, enhancing our focus on accelerating the success of those brands."

Victory began production in 1998 in Spirit Lake, Iowa, with sales peaking in 2012. Since then, they have steadily declined over the subsequent years, and in 2015, Victory represented only 3 percent of total Polaris sales. Data shows that Victory dealers sold only about 20 motorcycles per year on average.

Thanks to the new Octane model, the company outperformed the North American market in retail growth by 11 percentage points in 2016 and was the number one brand in Net Promoter Score.

However, if you put it into perspective, Polaris has lost money in Victory 3 out of the past five years. Add in the recent recalls over the Slingshot and its side-by-side vehicles, and it is understandable its decision of giving up on Victory.

The company will shift focus to Indian Motorcycle, which has a higher growth potential - it is a worldwide recognizable brand while offering a better price point and more favorable economics. More research and development will be dedicated to the Slingshot platform as well.

In case you were planning to buy a new Victory model, my guess is that this is the time to do it, as dealerships will cut the prices down to get rid of the current stock.

On the other hand, if you are a multi-billion dollar businessman reading this piece, could you please buy the slowly dying brand and give it another shot?

 Download attachment: Polaris shuts down Victory Motorcycles (PDF)

victory octane victory motorcycles neo-retro bike industry Polaris
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our SMART Testdrives:

2015 Smart Fortwo53
2015 Smart Forfour55
SMART Fortwo Electric Drive55
SMART fortwo 59