autoevolution

Pizza Delivery Car Gets Stolen In Blizzard, It Gets Returned With Full Tank

 
26 Jan 2017, 8:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A Canadian man got his car stolen while he was delivering pizza during a snowstorm.
Josh Cook was using his only car, a 2008 Saturn Astra, to supply the Italian dish and he had left it running while he went into an apartment building to serve a customer. He did not get to meet with the client, because he recognized the sound of his Astra’s engine revving, and ran back to see it drive off.

Unfortunately for him, he left his phone in his car, so he went on with his delivery and tried to get help afterward. Law enforcement did not help as much as he had hoped, so he turned to Facebook, where the post that announced his situation got over 1,000 shares.

He tried to track down his phone, and even got an address out of it, but the vehicle was not there. The next night, one of his friends was driving on the same street where Josh Cook’s vehicle was stolen, and spotted the car parked there.

His friend called him, and he came with the spare key and found his car in bad shape. Josh says that his Saturn has damage to the transmission, suspension, and exhaust, and he thinks it is because the joyriders abused the car.

According to Josh Cook, his car was about 10 feet from where he had left it, but all of his possessions were gone, except for a CD. He did find a snow shovel on the back seat, along with a used lottery ticket. The fuel tank had also been filled. 

That said, his car was no longer running properly, and he believes that it will be written off by insurance, but he has suffered from delays from his current provider. He fears this will bring serious financial issues for him, as that car is his sole source of income, and he was struggling to make ends meet as it was.

The police have not found the culprit yet, but Cook thinks that the lottery ticket that he found might be used to discover who was the person that stole his car.

As CBC notes, these tickets are sold in convenience stores, and these can be tracked to the place of purchase based on their serial number. From there, all he needs is a security camera that works, and a police officer willing to investigate the case to the end.

stolen car theft pizza delivery lol
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78