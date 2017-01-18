Pilot Motorsport Introducing Their First 100 Bucks Affordable Helmet

ABS

Pilot Motorsport said it took all of its technical know-how and put it into designing a helmet that represents the highest level of quality and features offered in its price range.Speaking of price range, the plan also included to make a helmet that offered more that what had come to the standard with affordable lids. The goal was to create a helmet that truly punched above its weight class with regard to quality and features.The ST-17 is a full-face helmet with a shell made out of high strength injection moldedplastic and double-D-ring with snap strap. Removable breath deflector and chin guard are also part of the offer as well as a drop-down retractable sun visor you usually see on more expensive models.The helmet also comes fitted with quick and easy tool-less shield swapping system as well as Venturi intake and exhaust ports for better air circulation. The interior offers removable, adjustable and washable cheek pads (also eyeglass adaptable) as well as a removable, replaceable and washable liner.Along these features, the helmet is offered with a helmet bag to keep it safe and transport it around as well as 2 years of warranty. You can have it in white, black, matte black, and silver, with sizes ranging from SX to XL.Quite impressive for a $100 helmet. And, believe it or not, the ST-17 features full DOT FMVSS 218 and ECE R.22.05 certification, making it not only safe for street use, but also approved for track use by every major racing organization, including MotoGP.With the launch of the ST-17 Pilot hopes to prove that one should never sacrifice quality and safety for affordability. Pilot looks to release more helmet models for a variety of segments in the coming year.